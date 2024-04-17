Chihuahuas blow past Isotopes 12-4 in series opener

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game homestand with a 12-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night. The win ended El Paso’s five-game losing streak.

The Chihuahuas tied their season high for runs in an inning in their eight-run third. It was a 13-batter rally that included four hits and five walks. El Paso’s offense had 11 walks to set a new season high for walks in a game. El Paso center fielder Bryce Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while first baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a hit by pitch and two RBIs.

Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar pitched two scoreless innings and has allowed only one earned run in 11 innings this season. The Chihuahuas have won three of their four matchups against Albuquerque this year. They’ve also won three of their four series-opening games.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 4, Chihuahuas 12 Final Score (04/16/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (3-13), El Paso (7-9)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Josh Rogers (0-1, 4.76) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-0, 7.04). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

