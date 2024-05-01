Chihuahuas beat Space Cowboys on walk-off HR from Tirso Ornelas

Tirso Ornelas hit a game-ending, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas an 8-6 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. It was the Chihuahuas’ second walk-off win of the season and their first walk-off home run since Daniel Johnson’s against Round Rock on September 8, 2023.

Ornelas also had a triple and a single in the win. El Paso’s Tim Locastro went 1-for-3 with a two-run infield single and two of the Chihuahuas’ five stolen bases. Locastro was also hit by a pitch for the ninth time this season, which leads all of professional baseball. Designated hitter Donovan Solano went 2-for-5 with an RBI double for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf struck out 10 batters in five innings to set a new season high for single-game strikeouts by an El Paso pitcher. El Paso struck out 15 Space Cowboys to tie the team’s season high for single-game strikeouts.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 6, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (04/30/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (19-9), El Paso (12-16)

El Paso 8 Sugar Land 6 – Tuesday

WP: Gillaspie (1-0)

LP: VanWey (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 5,386

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 9.00) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (0-1, 14.54). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

