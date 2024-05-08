Chihuahuas beat Isotopes 15-5 in series opener

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 15-5 Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas’ 19 hits set a new season high.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Tim Locastro went 5-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. It was Locastro’s career high for hits in a game and the Chihuahuas’ first five-hit game by an individual player since Brett Sullivan on April 5 vs. Round Rock. Locastro’s .495 on-base percentage leads all Triple-A players. El Paso’s Matthew Batten went 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. It was his 46th career double at Southwest University Park, which passed Taylor Kohlwey for the most in the ballpark’s history.

The Chihuahuas saw 192 pitches Tuesday, which was the most they’ve seen in a game this season. Five different Chihuahuas had a multi-hit game and all nine starting position players had at least one hit. The Chihuahuas are now 6-1 in series-opening games.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 5, Chihuahuas 15 Final Score (05/07/2024) (milb.com)

El Paso 15 Albuquerque 5 – Tuesday

WP: Danish (0-2)

LP: Cosgrove (1-1)

S: None

Time: 3:12

Attn: 4,160

Team Records: Albuquerque (9-25), El Paso (15-19)

Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Peyton Battlefield (0-0, 6.43) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-2, 9.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.