Chihuahuas give up 17 hits against Isotopes, tying its season high

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The Albuquerque Isotopes batted around in two different innings Saturday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-3 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Isotopes have won three of the first five games of the series.

Albuquerque’s Coco Montes and Julio Carreras had four hits each. The Isotopes had 17 total hits, which tied the Chihuahuas’ season high for most hits allowed in a game. El Paso relievers Sean Reynolds and Jayvien Sandridge both struck out two batters in their scoreless inning. Matthew Batten and Brett Sullivan both had RBI hits for the Chihuahuas.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jake Bird threw a scoreless inning for Albuquerque on MLB Injury Rehab. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Bryce Johnson reached base three times on two singles and a walk and now has the second highest on-base percentage in the Pacific Coast League (.434). Eight of the nine starting Albuquerque batters had at least one hit.

