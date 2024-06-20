Chig Okonkwo talks vision for Titans TEs in new offense

The Tennessee Titans are moving to a new offense in 2024 after the firing of Mike Vrabel and hiring of Brian Callahan, and that change figures to favor the passing attack more.

But not only will the Titans likely be throwing more passes, they should be taking more shots down the field, which wasn’t always possible in the past few years thanks to terrible pass protection. Hopefully, Tennessee will be better in that area in 2024.

Chigoziem Okonkwo touched on what he envisions for Titans tight ends in Callahan’s new offense, and it’s clear he expects more plays down the field.

“I think more down the field, attacking stuff, I would say,” Chig said, per Jim Wyatt. “Using our speed to get those balls down the field. A lot of stuff has been shorter stuff in the past. I think we’re going to be able to open up a lot more things.

“It is very exciting when you see the stuff we’re bringing in. It feels like we’re going to be relying a lot on the pass, and that is going to be a big part of my game, too. So, I am very excited for that. I am very excited to have those guys on the outside, and get a lot of the attention, and then make plays on the inside.”

While Chig has struggled with drops over the course of his career, his athleticism and ability to rip off big plays is undeniable, and that’s what makes him such an intriguing player in Callahan’s offense.

Chig is certainly going to have more competition for targets with what the Titans added to their wide receivers room, but he can still manage to have a career-best year if he’s breaking off bigger gains.

