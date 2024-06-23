Chiesa may be dropped for decisive Italy clash with Croatia

Federico Chiesa is reportedly at risk of being dropped to the bench by Luciano Spalletti for Italy’s decisive Euro 2024 match against Croatia.

The 26-year-old Juventus winger has struggled to show his best at the European Championship in Germany, despite being given the Man of the Match award following the win over Albania. In the loss to Spain, he was anonymous and was taken off after 64 minutes.

It’s not been an easy season for Chiesa and numerous doubts surround him ahead of the summer transfer window, with a move away from Juventus looking a realistic possibility. In the meantime, it’s do or die time for Italy at Euro 2024 as they gear up for their final group game against Croatia.

Chiesa on the bench?

Page four of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Spalletti is considering dropping Chiesa to the bench for Italy’s final Group B match against Croatia, liking the idea of bringing on the Juventus winger for the final 30 minutes of the match rather than relying on him from the start.

Should the 26-year-old start, it would be his third start in nine days, a heavy workload for a player who has struggled to find his best form after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture back in January 2022.