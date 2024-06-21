Chiesa for Manchester United possible Juventus key to Greenwood

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Juventus could offer Federico Chiesa to Manchester United in exchange for Mason Greenwood, who is also a target for Lazio.

Italy international Chiesa is not part of new coach Thiago Motta’s plans in Turin and his contract is due to expire in June 2025, both issues that make him very likely to leave this summer.

Napoli, Roma and Bayern Munich have been mentioned for Chiesa, but this evening the Gazzetta dello Sport claims that he could be proposed to Manchester United in a swap deal.

It would allow Juve to get Greenwood without paying the massive €40-50m asking price for the troubled winger, who spent this season on loan at Getafe.

Chiesa and Greenwood have plenty of interest

Lazio are also known to be chasing Greenwood, but the most they could feasibly offer would be €20m plus up to €10m in bonuses, and even that would likely be a loan with option to buy.

Another Manchester United wide man of interest to Juventus is Jadon Sancho, though the Gazzetta dello Sport claims he would only be an option on loan with part of his salary paid for by the Premier League club.