Chiesa intrigued by Roma as strategy for Juventus star drawn up

Federico Chiesa is intrigued by a transfer to Roma following their recent meeting and Daniele De Rossi’s side have now drawn up a strategy for the Juventus winger.

On Tuesday, Giallorossi directors Lina Souloukou and Florent Ghisolfi met with the Italian star’s agent Fali Ramadani at a hotel in Rome, where they confirmed their concrete interest in the forward and shared De Rossi’s new project in the capital.

Chiesa is looking increasingly unlikely to sign a new contract with Juventus, making a sale this summer probable considering that he has just 12 months left on his current deal in Turin. He’s been impressed by Roma and appreciates the idea of playing under the 2006 World Cup winner.

Chiesa strategy

Page 19 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Roma have drawn up a strategy for Chiesa, desperate to take advantage of his situation at Juventus this summer to finalise a deal. The plan is to wait for the right opportunity to arise, not wanting to rush into a deal and pay his €35m fee.

The Giallorossi are hoping to pull off a deal similar to the ones for Paulo Dybala two years ago or Romelu Lukaku last year, where they waited until the best moment to strike.