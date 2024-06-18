Chiellini surprised by Spalletti’s decisions and Mbappé but Lukaku ‘not a problem’

Giorgio Chiellini admits Luciano Spalletti’s decisions against Albania surprised him, insists Romelu Lukaku is ‘not a problem’ for Belgium and reveals he called ex-Juventus director Fabio Paratici at night the first time he saw Kylian Mbappé play.

Chiellini was a Sky Sport Italia guest on Monday night after France’s 1-0 win over Austria on their EURO 2024 debut.

A former Italy captain who won the Euros three years ago praised his ex-teammate Gigi Buffon, the current delegation chief of the national team and coach Spalletti.

“It’s not easy for most people, but I think [the delegation chief role] fits Gigi perfectly,” said the ex-defender.

“If you listen to his past interviews, you see that he was able to find the right words at difficult moments. He is perfect for this role, and you can see how much he’s involved. He’s a reference point for Spalletti, the players, and the fans.”

Davide Frattesi predicted on Monday that Italy would have more space against Spain in the next EURO 2024 match and Chiellini agreed.

“Spain have a different attitude from the past, but they are a strong team. Surely, we’ll have more space as Spain won’t be as passive as Albania. We must be able to manage the game but, at the same time, be ready to defend.

Chiellini surprised by Spalletti and Mbappé

“Spalletti is the biggest certainty,” continued Chiellini.

“I didn’t expect Chiesa to play on the right, so many players in midfield, Calafiori starting and Bastoni’s position, but he was right. I have good feelings about Italy, especially regarding qualification for the Round of 16. It’s impossible to predict what will happen in the knock-out phase.”

France and Belgium made their debuts at the Euros on Monday. Les Blues won but saw their star Mbappé break his nose, while the Red Devils, coached by the Italian Domenico Tedesco, lost 1-0 to Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia. Roma loanee Lukaku had two goals disallowed, but missed at least two other chances.

Chiellini insists Lukaku not a problem for Belgium

Nevertheless, Chiellini was not critical of the ex-Inter star.

“He is a player who creates so many chances single-handedly,” he said.

“I would not see Lukaku as a problem if I were in Belgium. Others are the problem. Lukaku is the solution. Belgium conceded an unacceptable goal at these levels. You can’t make such a poor pass inside the box.”

Regarding Mbappé, Chiellini recalled: “It was one of his first appearances in the Champions League with Monaco in 2017. I watched the game against Manchester City and called Paratici at 11 pm asking: ‘Who is this guy?’.”