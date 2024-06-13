Chiellini on Euro 2024: ‘Italy lucky to get Spalletti’

Giorgio Chiellini reflected on Italy’s success at Euro 2020, their failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and how Luciano Spalletti can make the difference for the Azzurri in Germany.

Italy are only two days away from kicking off their campaign at the European Championship, facing Albania on Saturday evening. Spalletti’s side will then face Spain on June 20th before closing out Group B against Croatia on the 24th.

Many don’t consider the Azzurri to be favourites entering Euro 2024 and there are doubts surrounding their ability to defend their title, but regardless hopes are high amongst supporters, who are hoping for a strong campaign under Spalletti.

Chiellini interview

Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung via Calciomerato.com, Chiellini first discussed Italy’s historic success at Euro 2020.

“Mancini had created the group, making it special in difficult circumstances. That European Championship was the culmination of a three-year journey that began with a big disappointment: the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“He had the courage to believe in us players and to integrate new ones throughout his tenure, but especially during that tournament. I think of Federico Chiesa, who was on the bench at the start, and then me, I missed two games due to injury, with Wales and Austria.

“We liked to keep the ball. Verratti, Jorginho, Insigne, Barella, they were all technical, quality players. We also knew how to defend when it was necessary, and we were able to beat an opponent like Spain, who were stronger than us with the ball in the semi-final. But that was a big exception.

“The Spaniards had 70% ball possession and Dani Olmo was almost unstoppable for them. We felt like we could no longer touch the ball.

“Maybe Jorginho and Verratti were suffering, I was wallowing in it, like a fish in water. At the end of the day, football is about scoring goals. You don’t win with ball possession.”

Chiellini tried to explain the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

“We were still drunk with happiness after the European Championship when we drew at home against Bulgaria in the first qualifying match.

“Then we realised that playing with the enthusiasm of victory and chasing a dream is completely different from having to bear the pressure of avoiding a sporting ‘tragedy’.

“We were not able to handle this situation, the two missed penalties in the two crucial matches against Switzerland proved this. In addition, compared to the European Championship, some of us were not in good shape, to be honest.”

Chiellini gave his thoughts on Italy’s appointment of Spalletti following Roberto Mancini’s resignation.

“The important thing is that, after the trauma, Italy were lucky to find Luciano Spalletti, who had just reached his peak with the Scudetto at Napoli. His appointment was a well-deserved recognition, but also the solution to the problems of the national team.”

He expressed sympathy for Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Fagioli, who received bans for betting on football.

“I feel sorry for the two of them, to be faced with such a big problem at their age is not easy. They are good boys who made mistakes, there are limits that cannot be overcome. It’s also fair to pay for their mistakes and learn the lesson. We mustn’t forget, we are talking about a social problem.”

Chiellini underlined the quality in the Azzurri squad at Euro 2024.

“We have several young players with a lot of experience, Donnarumma, Bastoni and Barella. And Jorginho can be the lighthouse of this group, a kind of father.

“Up front we have guys like Chiesa and Scamacca, who can score at any time. I hope for a sparkling team. They’re the right age for light-heartedness and at the same time not the age to think too much yet.”

Chiellini challenged the idea that the Italy squad were more talented at Euro 2020.

“I think the whole world envies us for the players I mentioned. I don’t think we had more talent three years ago. Perhaps we had more experience thanks to players like Bonucci or Verratti.

“But also, players like Chiesa and Barella have gained that in the meantime, like Bastoni and Donnarumma have an even higher international level. And the younger ones have experience too.”

Chiellini gave his thoughts on the concerns regarding Italy’s lack of a reliable goalscorer.

“That was said three years ago, even though we had Immobile. Let’s see how Gianluca Scamacca, who won the Europa League with Atalanta Bergamo, performs. We mustn’t burden him with too many responsibilities, but he has had three or four very good months.

“And Chiesa and Retegui are also here. However, we are not the only team with this theoretical uncertainty.”

Finally, Chiellini discussed his retirement from football.

“If it had been up to me, I would’ve played until I was 50 or 60. But when I started to feel that I was no longer physically able to do so, I decided to leave Juventus and go to America. I could have kept going, but I have so many projects in my head that the time came to retire.”