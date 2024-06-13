Chiefs WRs ready to show off speed: ‘We probably could complete with some track teams’

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown perked up Saturday when a reporter suggested KC could have a track team at the wideout position.

“It’s good. I feel like we could pretty much compete with anybody,” Brown said Saturday at Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp at Central High School. “We probably could complete with some track teams, for real.”

Brown, who ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash in college, also remains confident he is speediest among his wideout teammates. That group includes rookie Xavier Worthy, who just set an NFL Combine record with a 4.21-second 40 time.

“I’m really the fastest. They don’t want to race me. I told them we can race in front of all the cameras today, but they’re scared,” Brown said with a smile. “So it’s all good.”

Kansas City Chiefs receivers Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy talk with children attending Pat Clarke’s “Dream Big” youth football camp on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Central High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Worthy, a few seconds later, called “cap” on Brown’s words, saying any claim that Brown was fastest on the team was incorrect.

The first-round rookie still remains intrigued by the Chiefs’ offensive potential with so many quick guys together.

“We’ve probably gotta have the fastest receiving corps in the league. It’s crazy,” Worthy said. “And then even in the running back room, we’ve got (Isiah) Pacheco.

“It’s amazing just to have all the speed and all the weapons we have. It’s gonna be a fun season.”

The Chiefs aren’t exactly slow as they move down the depth chart, either.

They just re-signed Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33 at the NFL Combine. Veteran Justin Watson, now in his seventh season, also ran in the low 4.4s during his college pro day.

Watson, during an interview after Chiefs mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, said Brown and Worthy have already stood out.

“First impression is just that those guys are blazers,” Watson said. “They’re a different level of speed, and defenses are going to have to back up.”

So much so that Watson has backed off claims he might’ve made previously.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) attends the second day of mini-camp practice at the Chiefs training complex on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Kansas City.

In the last two seasons, when players in the locker room discussed the team’s fastest receiver, Watson was quick to tell the guys he should be included in the conversation.

That’s not the case anymore.

“I’m going to defer it to one of those two,” Watson said with a grin, referring to Brown and Worthy. “Those guys can absolutely fly. One of those two are definitely the fastest right now.”

Brown, who signed a one-year free-agent deal with KC in March, has also made an early impact in other ways.

Watson complimented the sixth-year pro for being both a “worker” and a “good leader.”

“He wants to be the first guy to make a play,” Watson said of Brown, “and once he makes a play, he wants to bring everyone with him and wants to bring that energy.”

Worthy, meanwhile, said he’s leaned on Brown, who’s been “like a mentor to me.”

“It’s good just to have somebody that’s been there and done that,” Worthy said. “We kind of have similar games.”

Brown says that he’s become close with many of his teammates in the first few months. He also complimented the Chiefs for promoting a “family atmosphere.”

“It’s been fun,” Brown said. “They (Chiefs young receivers) all gravitated towards me very well, and we’re becoming real good friends off the field. So I’m excited as our relationships keep building heading into the season.”

Brown has produced quite a few highlights during early Chiefs practices. On Wednesday, for example, he caught a long pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes after getting by the deepest defender.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) participates in a warm up drill during the second day of mandatory mini-camp practice at the Chiefs training complex on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Kansas City.

“Just put my head down, trusting that he was gonna throw it,” Brown said. “Looked up, the ball was in the air. Just made a play.”

Brown is hoping to be part of a revamped Chiefs offense for the 2024 season — with one of the biggest contrasts coming at the team’s receiver position.

“We’re definitely fast. We’re gonna put a lot of pressure on people for sure,” Brown said. “I just think it’s going to be exciting. I think everyone should be excited for it.”