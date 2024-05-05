Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy talks connection with Patrick Mahomes at rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of last weekend’s NFL draft with expectations that he will play a major role in improving their offense.

Worthy spoke to reporters on Saturday at the start of Kansas City’s rookie minicamp, sharing his thoughts on playing with Patrick Mahomes and their budding relationship on the field.

“I talked to him and connected with him a little bit,” Worthy said. “He was excited about me coming into the camp just to learn the offense [getting on] the field and [getting] my feet wet on offense.”

Worthy communicated with Mahomes earlier this year following his record-breaking 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine. Mahomes was a significant supporter of the Chiefs pursuing Worthy in the draft, and the former Texas Longhorn expressed his appreciation for his quarterback’s vote of confidence.

“It’s amazing just to be able to have that quarterback that wants you too,” Worthy explained. “That means they’re obviously going to try to find ways to get you the ball and make it part of the offense, so it’s just a huge part of it.”

Worthy was concerned about which team he would land with, and told reporters that he hoped Kansas City would take a chance on him because he preferred to play for a franchise with an elite quarterback.

“Yeah, that’s true anywhere with a quarterback. I feel like that was my main spot,” said Worthy. “Pat just obviously was like, I feel like everybody would want to play for Pat just [because] of how amazing quarterback he is and how personal he is.”

Early indications are that a solid bond is forming between Worthy and Mahomes as the rookie learns the team’s playbook. Offseason workouts should continue to grow that chemistry ahead of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire