Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy misses start of OTAs with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round draft pick, has been sidelined to begin the voluntary organized team activities portion of the offseason.

Worthy, the 28th overall pick, did not practice on Wednesday for the third day of OTAs. Head coach Andy Reid said Xavier Worthy “tweaked his hamstring” in the first couple of days of practice this week.

#Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy with no helmet on.. looks like he’s not practicing in OTAs today.. pic.twitter.com/rgnI0yr2Pw — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) May 22, 2024

Worthy also exited the first day of rookie minicamp with cramps, but returned to showcase his speed, route running, and tough hands throughout the next two days of practice.

“Somebody who was smart, understood what was being thrown at him, and then somebody that can run pretty fast,” Reid said of Worthy on Wednesday.

“We just basically got through the introduction stuff to him, so he was only out there for a day-and-a-half. But he got a nice introduction to things.”

While Worthy was out, free agent signee Hollywood Brown had an impressive day that included catching deep balls from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including one one-handed catch.

Second-year receiver Rashee Rice was also on the field and made plays at receiver amid his legal troubles in Dallas.

