Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy on learning Andy Reid’s playbook: ‘It’s been fun’

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of six NFL teams that held rookie minicamps this weekend, and the team’s first-round selection, Xavier Worthy, stole the show both on the field and in press conferences with the media.

Worthy spoke to reporters after his first practice in a Chiefs uniform on Saturday, explaining his thoughts about Kansas City’s playbook, and how he will fit in Andy Reid’s offense.

“It’s been fun, learning the new offense and seeing how they run stuff, and just getting the flow of things,” Worthy said. “It reminds me a lot of Sark’s [Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian] playbook, a lot of similarities, just a lot of different names to it. It’s going to be fun to play in this offense.”

Every rookie has goals for their first week of team meetings and practices. The 21-year-old receiver wants to start with the fundamentals and establish a familiarity with the Reid’s system.

“[It is] just [about] establishing the playbook,” Worthy explained. “Getting a firm understanding of the playbook so I know where to line up come training camp, so I’m already affiliated, know what I’m doing, know where I’m lining up, and know the plays I’m running.”

Worthy could be thrust into early action in the Chiefs’ offense, given the uncertainty surrounding Rashee Rice’s availability for the start of Kansas City’s 2024 campaign.

