Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy gifted his high school coach a 98-inch television

The excitement every NFL prospect feels heading into the draft is the product of years of hard work to fulfill a dream. Texas star Xavier Worthy’s dream came true on Thursday night when he was selected 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL draft.

“I’m coming with a mentality to work hard, earn my spot, and earn my spot in the locker room,” Worthy said in his introductory Zoom press conference. “I feel like I can play receiver; I’ve ran a whole route tree, disciplined, smart, knows the game very well, so I feel like I’m ready to compete and see what’s up in Kansas City.”

His upbringing supported and instilled a work-hard mentality, and he showed his appreciation to a former coach who helped him reach his goal.

Last week, Worthy surprised his mentor and childhood football coach, Chris Maxey, who helped inspire him throughout his journey, with a big-screen 98-inch television thanks to TCL, the NFL’s official TV partner. He posted his admiration and the incredible moment on his Instagram.

While playing football at Central East High School, Coach Chris convinced Worthy to run track and stepped in as an added parent figure. He even made the six-day trip to Virginia for the Junior Olympics in the 7th grade when his mom couldn’t take time off work.

His persistence in motivating the Chiefs’ new wide receiver pushed Worthy to develop into the athlete he is today and never give up.

