Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy expected to participate in training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect first-round rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy to practice in training camp.

The University of Texas product practiced during rookie minicamp but only practiced a few days of organized team activities before being held out with a hamstring injury. Worthy also didn’t practice in mandatory minicamp that wrapped up on Thursday.

“He should be able to [practice at the beginning of training camp],” head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday. “He’ll continue to get treatment here. He’s getting better. He’ll get treatment, and we’ll just see how he rehabs through that.”

Guard Joe Thuney missed the AFC Championship and Super Bowl with a pectoral injury. Thuney hasn’t participated in any offseason practices as he recovers. Reid is unsure if Thuney will participate in training camp but expects him to be ready for the regular season which starts on September 5 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

“For the regular season, yeah. I think should be okay, unless there’s a setback somewhere,” Reid said.

“Joe’s working his tail off getting better. We’ve got to see exactly how that thing works out. I’m not sure. We’ve got to get clearance from the doctor and all that, that whole process that goes on as we go but he’s made good progress. He’ll be one of those guys, it’s kind of right on the border whether he can go or not go from the healing part of it.”

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi suffered an elbow injury against the Miami Dolphins in the Chiefs’ Wild Card game last season and missed the rest of the playoffs. He has been on the field watching practice during offseason practices along with defensive end Charles Omenihu who tore his ACL in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebacker Leo Chenal has also been on the field for practices with his helmet but has not participated as he recovers from a back injury.

“They’re both doing good,” Reid said. “Range of motion for Nnadi and Leo’s close.”

