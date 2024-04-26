Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy: ‘Everybody dreams of playing with Patrick Mahomes’

Hundreds of prospects are still waiting to hear their name called at the 2024 NFL draft, and after a whirlwind first round, most are unaware of which team they will join.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round, and the union was a dream come true for the new rookie.

Worthy spoke with local media for the first time as a member of the Chiefs late on Thursday night. The Zoom press conference revealed Worthy’s excitement about playing with Patrick Mahomes and being selected by Kansas City.

“Everybody dreams of playing with Patrick Mahomes, [he is] one of the greatest QBs of all time,” Worthy started. “To be able to play for him, everybody talks about it, but I’ve been saying for a while that I’m going to be a Chief. So I just put it in the air, and now that I’m here, it’s amazing.”

Worthy was a consistent threat at Texas when he was healthy and should fit in well with Mahomes, who has spoken highly of him at different points this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire