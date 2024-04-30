Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s childhood mentor explains significance of his jersey number

The Kansas City Chiefs added more speed to their receivers room following the NFL Draft with the selection of Texas Longhorns standout Xavier Worthy. The 40-yard dash scouting combine record holder will be expected to make an impact in his rookie season, and he honed his skills early as a youth with a dedicated mentor.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. sat down with Worthy’s high school coach Chris Maxey, to discuss the importance of the Texas standout’s jersey number, his influence on the future, and how his humble personality will fit in with the Kansas City community.

“Well, he always liked it,” Maxey said of Worthy’s inclination to wear the No. 1 jersey. “At first, he couldn’t get it, so I always told him that if he were that number one when you walk on the field, they’re gonna look at you no matter if you did bad, short or tall; they [are] all going to wonder why you got that number one, some unique number. He always held the standard, you want to be number one when you wear it, you got to fill the shoes, and he takes on the challenge. He continued to wear it and continued to show out.”

Maxey continues to work with youth athletes at Central East High School in Fresno, California. He uses Worthy’s journey as a positive example of what can happen if you work hard and pursue your goals.

“I’d say trust the process and be humble,” Maxey explained. “There’s gonna be good days and bad days. You know, [that is] part of the sport. I’m sorry to say there are injury times; there are things you heard and you can’t do. Even then, you have to trust the process. He went through a time where he got a little injury hiccups. He trusts the process; history repeats itself.

“I tell everybody to stop trying to rewrite the weird, rewrite the story, take the good with the bad, and learn from the good. Also, learn from the bad. Be humble, and always trust the process. Be patient, don’t try to cut corners, you try to cut corners, it’s going to bite you. Overall, just trust the process and be consistent. Don’t think you’re bigger than anybody.”

Worthy’s selection as the Chiefs’ first-round pick is a great honor, but Maxey feels his personality will shine in the Kansas City community.

“[He is a] great kid, humble, he’s gonna put in work, he’s gonna bring a lot to the organization,” Maxey said. “He gifted me [a] 98-inch TCL TV, someone who is just part of his story. He’s a very loving, caring person. He’s a very humble, hardworking kid, someone that I think the Chiefs organization will love for a long time; he’s going to bring a lot to the team.

“He’s going to bring a lot of hard work, so whatever the coach is asking him, the staff, the organization, he’s going to be there and put both feet forward; he’s not going to be one foot in, one foot out, throughout the community… In the locker room, [he] is going to be someone that’s going to be all in. He’s a very high-character kid. So he won’t be someone who will distract the organization. [He] is going to be a hard worker and be a Chief, and it’s all about the Chiefs.”

Worthy will have plenty of eyes on him alongside veteran Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as a new speedy option who can help Patrick Mahomes do damage down the field.

