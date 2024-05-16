Chiefs’ WR Xavier Worthy’s car stolen in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy is dealing with an unexpected challenge as he adjusts to life in the NFL and Kansas City.

Sources confirm to FOX4 that his car was stolen overnight.

KCK couple has warning after property stolen by scammers

FOX4 has asked Kansas City police for more information about when and where this happened, and if they have a description of the vehicle or suspect(s).

The Chiefs traded up in the first round of April’s NFL Draft to select the speedy Worthy out of the University of Texas, using the 28th selection to take the wideout who broke the NFL Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash.

Worthy was in Kansas City for Chiefs rookie minicamp where he earned the praise of head coach Andy Reid for his grasp of the playbook and flexibility inside the offense.

“We asked him to do a whole lot of stuff there. He was put in most of the primary spots so it was good for him to get in there and move around a little bit. Sharp kid,” Reid said.

FOX4 will update this story with more about the car theft as we receive those details.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.