Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce lead NFL in receiving yards

The Kansas City Chiefs have long had the most dominant passing attack in the NFL, headlined by WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce. Following Week 12’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both players are being recognized as they’ve ascended the NFL’s receiving yards leaderboard to rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

After an incredible display of skill in Tampa, recording 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Hill became the NFL’s leader in receiving yards. He became the first receiver to reach 1,000 yards or more this season with 1,021 yards on the year. Ahead of the game, Hill ranked 14th in the NFL with 752 yards. Hill also leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13 on the year, two more than the next closest players.

Kelce, who needs just 28 yards to notch his fifth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season, is just behind Hill in the NFL’s receiving yards rankings. Kelce’s 972 receiving yards barely edges out Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins for the No. 2 spot. That’s pretty impressive for a tight end and something rarely seen. The next closest player at his position is Darren Waller at No. 37.

The Chiefs very well could have two 1,000-yard receivers faster than any other team in the NFL by Week 13. The Panthers, who have two 900-yard receivers in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, are set to have a bye week in Week 13. The only other team with two players in the top 20 in terms of receiving yards are the Seattle Seahawks with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and they’ll need some monster performances to catch up.

It’s incredibly rare to see two receivers having this type of success on the same team in a single season. The only tandem that comes to mind is Randy Moss and Cris Carter back with the Minnesota Vikings in 1999. They finished the year as the No. 3 and No. 8 in the NFL in receiving yards. There are only five games left to go and if Hill and Kelce continue to have this type of success, they could be on their way to making some NFL history.

Story continues

List