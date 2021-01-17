Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill shoves position coach on sideline

With the Kansas City Chiefs leading the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter on Sunday, Tyreek Hill appeared to get heated with his position coach on the sideline.

After a Kansas City drive stalled and resulted in a field goal, Hill was seen yelling from the bench before standing up and shoving wide receivers coach Greg Lewis.

Was it just horseplay?

Lewis didn’t immediately respond to the shove. The CBS broadcast went to commercial and replayed the shove and the aftermath after the break.

Was this horseplay or was Hill acting out in anger? (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Lewis appeared to smile through his mask, and all seemed well on the sideline after the shove. So was it just horseplay between Hill and the fourth-year Chiefs receivers coach? Was Lewis just happy to keep the peace and carry on with business in the midst of a high-stakes matchup with a berth in the AFC title game on the line?

Either way, Hill was back on the field for Kansas City’s next possession.

