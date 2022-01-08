Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill playing through heel injury suffered in pregame warmups

Another pregame injury seems to be causing problems for the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

According to the ESPN broadcast crew, Tyreek Hill is battling a heel injury that he suffered during pregame warmups. Hill was used sparingly on the Chiefs’ opening drive, appearing on the field for just four plays. He wasn’t targeted on any of those four plays and seems to be acting as a decoy for Kansas City.

He was spotted catching passes with Mecole Hardman during warmups and appeared to be fine, but ESPN showed a shot of him speaking with Andy Reid about the injury. With the playoffs so close, the team seems to be keeping a close eye on Hill and the injury.

Hill hasn’t been on the field at all during the Chiefs’ second offensive drive, but he’s been on the sideline with his helmet on waiting for a chance to go back into the game. The team hasn’t officially deemed him questionable or anything like that, but should he remain on the sidelines, look for a formal update from the team on his status to come soon.

