Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined by NFL for pom-pom celebration vs. Steelers

The no-fun league is at it again, this time dishing out a fine for a celebration in the Kansas City Chiefs’ wild-card tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will be fined nearly $13K for a celebration during last Sunday’s game. After scoring a touchdown against the Steelers, Hill ran to the sideline and swiped a pair of pom-poms from a Chiefs cheerleader before doing a little dance. No flags were thrown on the play, but the league clearly took the fun moment as taunting and sought to enforce the rule after the fact.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct – using a cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate his touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

Hill’s quarterback did try to save him some money. Patrick Mahomes pulled Hill away from the celebration and back onto the field, but too little too late apparently.

This is the first time a player from Kansas City has been fined since Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, back when two players were fined for taunting. This is also the first time that Hill has been fined this season, which is a bit surprising.

We expected that the NFL’s new emphasis on taunting Hill would fetch more fines from the league. This will likely serve as a reminder that the league is always watching, even if he’s not flagged for a penalty on the field. He’s being a good spot about the situation, though.

I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count 😅 https://t.co/7gysCnhGyk — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2022

