Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for peace sign on touchdown vs. Bills

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill caught another fine from the NFL this week.

Last week, Hill was fined over $12,000 for using a pair of cheerleader pom-poms as a prop in a post-touchdown celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. This week, Hill is being fined over $10,000 for something that happened before he even scored in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.

On Hill’s 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, he threw up his signature peace sign to a Buffalo defender before he’d even run by him. The NFL took notice and fined him for taunting. We expected this could be a frequent issue for Hill under the NFL’s new taunting emphasis, but surprisingly, this is his first time being fined for the peace sign this season.

Hopefully, Hill can replicate what he did after last week’s fine. His foundation challenged Chiefs Kingdom to raise the same amount as the fine for the pom-pom celebration to benefit the homeless.

Not only did fans raise the amount, but they surpassed it with over $13,000 raised to create supply-filled backpacks to hand out to the homeless in coordination with the Kansas City fire and police departments.

As it turns out, Hill is spreading peace and love on and off the field.

