Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill falls short of 99 overall rating in ‘Madden NFL 22’

It’s that time of the year again.

EA Sports’ latest iteration of the Madden video game franchise is revealing player ratings ahead of the launch of the game. Throughout the week, “Madden NFL 22” player ratings will be revealed on ESPN’s social media channels. Today, they shared the top receiver ratings and Chiefs fans might be surprised with Tyreek Hill’s overall rating. He’s one of two receivers to come in just shy of a 99 overall rating. Both DeAndre Hopkins and Hill are ranked 98 overall.

You can check out the full top-10 list down below:

Hill reacted to his rating in a quick interview for ESPN.

“I should definitely be a 99,” Hill said. “I’m the best in the game, baby.”

Hill was also a 98 overall last season and also had a 99 overall speed rating in the game. This doesn’t seem to be much of an improvement over last season for Hill. He also seems to make a pretty good argument for having 100 overall speed in the game.

“It should be 100, though,” Hill said. “They gave Devin Hester 100 back in like ’04, I believe. So why can’t I have 100 speed too? I know I’m faster than Devin Hester, I know I am.”

Hill received some support from his quarterback and running mate, who both believe that he should have received a 99 overall rating too.

Give that man his 99 rating!!! https://t.co/tnGEGbP91B — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 26, 2021

The rating adjustors for “Madden NFL 22” will be out on the sidelines at games this season. Hill will have a chance to prove himself on the field and make a case for that 99 overall rating, which can be adjusted during the course of the season.

“Madden NFL 22” has an official date of August 20, 2021, and is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S platforms.

