Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill channeled Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe against Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had a monster game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and with limited fans in attendance due to COVID-19, he still brought back an all-time great taunt.

Hill went off for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter before the Bucs defense adjusted. After the defense made their adjustments, they still struggled to cover Hill, allowing another 66 yards and a third touchdown on the day. The performance prompted Hill to bring back the infamous “Help is on the way” taunt from Pro Football Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe. Hill picked up the sideline phone and yelled to the crowd, “Help is on the way, help is coming!” The broadcast team managed to catch the whole thing on video too.

Sharpe later shared a mashup of his taunt and Hill’s throwback on Twitter:

I see you @cheetah. Let’em know they need help to guard you. pic.twitter.com/XoQIxcUKON — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 30, 2020

Back in 1996, the John Elway era Denver Broncos blew out the New England Patriots in Foxborough. At some point during the game, Sharpe picked up the red sideline phone and delivered this hilarious taunt directed at the fans in the crowd.

“Mr. President, we need the National Guard, we need as many men as you can spare because we’re killing the Patriots,” Sharpe said. “They’re coming, help is on the way! Help is on the way! Help is on the way, I promise you.”

Now, Sharpe wasn’t exactly having the type of performance that Hill, recording just three receptions in that blowout. Hill genuinely had a better reason to tell the crowd that help was coming after beating Carlton Davis all night long. This was a cool callback by Hill nonetheless. It shows you that Hill is a student of the game, even when it comes to taunts and celebrations.

