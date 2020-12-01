Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill challenges ESPN’s Adam Schefter to a race

There’s no one that Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill won’t challenge to a race. This offseason he lined up against Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens. During training camp, he faced off with fellow Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman. Now, Hill has called out a new potential challenger.

On ESPN’s morning show “The Get Up” Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill formally extended a challenge to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. Hill had previously challenged Schefter on Twitter, but now Hill has confirmed to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that he wants to do a race with Schefter. Hill even says that he’ll give Schefter a 40-yard head start advantage and wear his full pads.

Tyreek Hill really, REALLY wants to race @AdamSchefter in a 100 yd dash. He's willing to offer Schefty: 🔹40 yd head start

🔹 @cheetah to run in full pads RT if you think this offer is fair and Schefter should accept this challenge 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1EArXYsTo0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 1, 2020

“You know what, man, I’m pretty scared. His form is already better than mine,” Hill said of Schefter. “I need to work on my form a little bit more, but yes. Schefty [Adam Schefter], man, post-COVID we need to get it in for charity or something like that. Let’s just have fun with it and roll it.”

Hill reminded Schefter of his challenge on Twitter after the show.

Shefty we doing this fr 40 yards fully dressed ✊🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 1, 2020

Hill is coming off a massive performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he recorded 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. The speedy wide receiver reached a top speed of 21.09 MPH during that game according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, placing him among the top 5 in the NFL in Week 12.

Schefter will have his work cut out for him in this race.

