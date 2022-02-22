Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill challenges Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, Usain Bolt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Usain Bolt
    Usain Bolt
    Jamaican sprinter

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf made a bold claim over the weekend. Asked by TMZ Sports if he’s the fastest player in the NFL, Metcalf said yes – including over Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It didn’t take long for Hill to respond to that slight.

On his Twitter account Hill issued a challenge to both Metcalf and Olympian Usain Bolt.

Hill has the best game speed we’ve ever witnessed from an NFL player – and whoever is in second place isn’t close – no disrespect to Metcalf. An outright foot race is a different animal, though – and we wouldn’t bet against Bolt.

Related

Seahawks should expect more 3-4 fronts under new DC Clint Hurtt

List

2022 NFL offseason: Important dates for Seahawks fans to know

Recommended Stories