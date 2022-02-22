Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill challenges Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, Usain Bolt

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf made a bold claim over the weekend. Asked by TMZ Sports if he’s the fastest player in the NFL, Metcalf said yes – including over Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It didn’t take long for Hill to respond to that slight.

On his Twitter account Hill issued a challenge to both Metcalf and Olympian Usain Bolt.

Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you 😈 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2022

I’m about to race everybody that call me out let’s go 😌 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2022

Hill has the best game speed we’ve ever witnessed from an NFL player – and whoever is in second place isn’t close – no disrespect to Metcalf. An outright foot race is a different animal, though – and we wouldn’t bet against Bolt.

