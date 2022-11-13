Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials.

Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf, with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sustained by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season.

Smith-Schuster was eventually helped to his feet and walked off with help from teammate Travis Kelce.

While Smith-Schuster was still motionless on the ground, referee Brad Rogers picked up the flag and announced there was no penalty, even though replays showed there was clear helmet-to-helmet contact on the defenseless receiver.

Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards when he left the game.

---

