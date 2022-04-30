New Chiefs WR Skyy Moore sticking with his college jersey number

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted WR Skyy Moore on Friday and he’s already in the building for the team’s upcoming season ticket member draft festival.

First-round draft picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis have already received their jersey numbers. Now, Moore is the latest draft pick to get a new jersey number. Well, it’s not actually new to Moore because he’s sticking with the jersey number that he wore at Western Michigan, No. 24.

Fox 4 KC reporter Harold Kuntz shared a snapshot of Moore’s new jersey from the receiver’s Instagram story.

Looks like Skyy Moore is the new #24 (per his IG) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Ildwp67rk4 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 30, 2022

That number was last worn in Kansas City by pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, who remains a free agent. It was most notably worn by Chiefs Hall of Fame cornerback Gary Green.

Moore can now wear No. 24 as a receiver because of the jersey number expansion that first took place last season. Running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers are now permitted to wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89 under that rule change.

It’s going to be a little bit weird seeing a receiver wear the No. 24, though. This is a number most commonly worn by defensive backs and running backs. But seeing a receiver aligning out wide and catching passes while wearing No. 24? That’s going to be a little bit different to see.

