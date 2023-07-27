Chiefs WR Richie James: Patrick Mahomes ‘challenging himself’ at training camp

Adding several key talents over the course of the 2023 offseason was essential to keeping the Kansas City Chiefs on track for another run to the Super Bowl. Each new player will look to fill holes on the team’s roster while expanding on what is already a championship-winning formula.

The Chiefs signed Richie James at the start of the offseason to add depth to their receiving corps and to gain some extra competition for their open kick-returner role. The veteran had a solid season with the New York Giants last year and was a favorite of general manager Brett Veach, who had admired James’ game since his early years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

James spoke with the media following Wednesday’s practice to share his thoughts on working with Patrick Mahomes in the early phase of the Chiefs’ training camp period.

“He’s not going to take the easy throw; he’s going to take the hardest throw,” James explained of his new quarterback. “So when you get in that huddle, he [says], ‘Everybody stay alive.’ Like you said, You better stay alive because that ball might be coming to you. He’s gonna take the hard throw every time. He’s challenging himself.”

Mahomes will have James on the field with him this season, along with sundry other receiving options who have expressed universal admiration for the former Middle Tennessee Blue Raider.

James finished last season with 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns in a Giants offense quarterbacked by Daniel Jones.

More News!

Creed Humphrey says training camp a crucial part of season preparation

Chiefs DE George Karlaftis spoke about practicing without Chris Jones at training camp

Hilarious prank shows Chiefs having fun at training camp

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire