Chiefs WR Rashee Rice turns himself into police 9 days after multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

Rashee Rice surrendered to police Thursday on charges including aggravated assault. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Rashee Rice surrendered himself to police Thursday in response to an arrest warrant issued after the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last month in Dallas, according to online records accessed by the Kansas City Star.

The 23-year-old reportedly entered custody at Glenn Heights Police Department. His bond was set at $5,000 with a total of surety bond of $40,000. He reportedly posted bond and was released quickly.

I'm told #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has posted bond and is already released from Glenn Heights Jail of the Dallas, TX greater-area, per source.



Rice faces eight charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury. The aggravated assault charge is a second-degree felony, while collision involving serious bodily injury is a third-degree felony.

"Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident," a spokeswoman for Rice's attorney, Texas state Sen. Royce West, said in a statement to the Associated Press.

All of the charges are in connection to a crash Rice was allegedly involved in on March 30.

SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, Rice's former teammate, reportedly faces similar charges and was suspended from the program earlier Thursday.

Rashee Rice rented and leased the cars that caused 6-car crash

Rice's lawyers have conceded he was driving a rented Lamborghini in a street race against a Corvette, which was being leased by Rice. The two vehicles collided with another car at a high speed and triggered a six-vehicle crash. Video of the collision can be seen here.

Rice and his group then allegedly fled the scene on foot. Some passengers had to go to the hospital with injuries, though fortunately none have been reported to be seriously wounded.

It didn't take long for the authorities to connect Rice to the crash, but it wound up taking nearly two weeks to arrest and formally charge him despite Rice "fully cooperating," as his lawyers claimed. A few days after the crash, he released a statement apologizing and pledging to take full responsibility for his actions:

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The arrest warrant was finally issued Wednesday.

In addition to criminal charges, Rice likely faces considerable legal liability in civil court from the other drivers involved in the crash. It's also very conceivable the NFL could fine or suspend him after the legal process plays out.

The situation has derailed the forward momentum Rice had following a strong rookie season with the Chiefs, which included a win in Super Bowl LVIII. Rice, a second-round NFL Draft pick last offseason, was the team's top wide receiver by catches and receiving yards, and led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven.

Now, he faces an uncertain future in more than just football.