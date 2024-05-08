Advertisement

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suspect in Dallas nightclub assault

barry werner
·1 min read

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is apparently facing more legal woes.

Already hit with eight charges for a March 30 auto accident, Rice is now a suspect in a Dallas nightclub assault, authorities confirmed to USA TODAY.

“The preliminary investigation determined a victim reported being assaulted by a suspect in the 600 block of North Harwood Street,” the department said in a statement. “The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Rice had 79 receptions with 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season as a rookie.

 

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire