Chiefs WR Rashee Rice suspect in Dallas nightclub assault

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is apparently facing more legal woes.

Already hit with eight charges for a March 30 auto accident, Rice is now a suspect in a Dallas nightclub assault, authorities confirmed to USA TODAY.

“The preliminary investigation determined a victim reported being assaulted by a suspect in the 600 block of North Harwood Street,” the department said in a statement. “The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Rice had 79 receptions with 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season as a rookie.

