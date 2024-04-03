Chiefs WR Rashee Rice releases statement about Dallas crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice released a statement about his involvement in a Dallas crash last weekend that left multiple people injured.

On an Instagram story, Rice said the following:

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

According to a TMZ report Tuesday, Rice owns the Corvette that crashed and reportedly leases the Lamborghini involved.

The attorney of the dealership that leased the Lamborghini said that the lease agreement says that Rice is the only person allowed to drive it.

No one was killed in the high-speed crash and in the chain reaction fender benders that followed. It did, however, minorly injure four people and sent two of those to the hospital to be treated.

Rice’s apology comes after Royce West, the attorney for Rice released a statement Monday:

“On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all the necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests can be directed to his attorney Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP.”

