Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reflects on growing connection with Patrick Mahomes

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has stepped up for the Kansas City Chiefs in recent weeks, helping the team reach its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Rice established himself as the Chiefs’ top target in the passing game with tight end Travis Kelce, and figures to play a key role in Kansas City’s strategy against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

His connection with Patrick Mahomes drastically improved in the back half of the season and seems to have carried over into the postseason after strong performances against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

While speaking with the media on Thursday, Rice explained how Mahomes’ patience and teaching ability allowed him to gain a better understanding of how to read defenses.

“We’re always putting in different routes and stuff like that, changing up personnel and formations,” Rice said. “When it comes to running certain routes against zone and man defense, without me even having to go to Pat [Mahomes], Pat is going to let me know what he’s looking for, so I know how to run my route.”

Rice’s chemistry with the reigning MVP is sure to be a boon for his development and may help him become a star in the NFL before his rookie contract expires. Expect Mahomes to look for Rice in key situations on Sunday as Kansas City seeks to earn it second consecutive Super Bowl berth.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire