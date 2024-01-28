Chiefs WR Rashee Rice previews matchup against Ravens defense

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their sixth-consecutive AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and after years of hosting the penultimate playoff tilt at Arrowhead Stadium, they will be forced to compete for a Super Bowl berth in hostile territory.

The play of Kansas City’s offense against Baltimore’s top-rated defense is sure to be a key factor in the game’s outcome, and rookie receiver Rashee Rice shared his thoughts about how the Chiefs might be able to attack the Ravens to score points.

“I see an aggressive defense. They’ve got great corners, great size,” Rice explained. “At the end of the day, as far as a full defense goes, they’re really good at rallying to the ball. We’ve just got to make our catches, be ready to get tackled and score touchdowns.”

Rice has established himself as a reliable weapon for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game and should be able to make his presence felt against Baltimore if the reigning MVP can get the ball into his hands in space.

Expect Rice and Mahomes to get into rhythm early and often as Kansas City seeks to punch its ticket to the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire