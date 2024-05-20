Chiefs’ WR Rashee Rice participating in team OTA’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will be attending and participating in organized team activities, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It has been a a tumultuous offseason for Rice since winning a Super Bowl in his rookie season.

He has been involved in multiple off-the-field controversies. The 24-year-old was arrested in April after being involved in a six-vehicle crash where he left the scene. Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

He was allegedly driving a Lamborghini up to a speed of 119 mph before the crash happened on a North Dallas highway.

Rice was sued by two separate people in the crash for for $1 million in damages and no less than $10 million in punitive damages.

Earlier this month, Rice was also a suspect in an assault of a photographer at a Downtown Dallas nightclub according to the Dallas Morning News. Rice has not been charged or arrested and he is not named as the suspect.

Patrick Mahomes said him and Rice have been working out in Texas and Rice did participate in virtual meetings in Phase One of the Chiefs offseason program.

He led all Chiefs receivers in all major receiving categories last season with 938 yards, seven TDs and 79 receptions. He was one of the best rookies in the NFL. And while he should still be a major part of the Chiefs offense once again, he is expected to be suspended next season.

The Chiefs started OTA’s on Monday. That will go from May 20-22, May 28-30 and June 4-7. The Chiefs mandatory minicamp will be from June 11 to June 13.

