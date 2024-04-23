Chiefs WR Rashee Rice likely facing multi-game suspension: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their top wide receiver to start next season.

Rashee Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL as he could serve a multi-game suspension for his involvement in a six-car crash in Dallas back in March, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rice has been charged one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

According to documents, Rice was driving Lamborghini SUV at a speed of 119 mph before crashing into a Corvette driven by Theodore Knox.

Investigators say Rice and others left the scene of the crash without exchanging insurance or checking on the other people involved in the crash.

Rice released a statement on social media , taking “full responsibility” for his involvement in the crash.

He has been working out with Patrick Mahomes and is participating in virtual meetings in Phase One of the Chiefs offseason program.

It is widely expected the Chiefs will take a wide receiver within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. And with the uncertainty surrounding Rice’s availability for next season, it only furthers the need for that position.

