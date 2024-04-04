Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues personal apology after car accident in Dallas

An investigation is underway after a car accident last weekend that involved Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. The crash injured four people and led to the young receiver being sought by Dallas police for questioning after revealing his name was registered to one of the vehicles.

Rice had a statement released on his behalf earlier this week from his lawyer but decided to speak personally via his Instagram Stories.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s incident,” Rice wrote. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,”

According to league spokesperson Brian McCarthy, the NFL is monitoring the situation. Chiefs president Mark Donovan took a similar approach when speaking on KCMO Radio this week: “We’ll get to the bottom of it, We’ll gather the facts, and we’ll react accordingly.”

The Chiefs are moving like business as usual until more details on Rice’s status are released during the investigation. The 2023 rookie standout works with authorities but faces an uncertain future until rulings are made.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire