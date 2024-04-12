Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was driving 119 mph just before Dallas crash, police report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving 119 miles per hour ahead of a massive crash in Dallas Texas last month, according to arrest documents obtained by FOX4 Friday.

Rice surrendered to police and posted bond on Thursday on eight felony counts connected to March 30 crash.

That speed registered just 4.5 seconds before the six-vehicle crash.

The Corvette, driven by the other suspect, Theodore Knox, reached 116 miles an hour. Crash data revealed the Corvette was traveling at a speed of 91 miles per hour 1.5 seconds before the crash. Knox turned himself into police on Friday.

The posted speed limit at the time of the crash was 70 miles per hour.

The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged with a crime.

Rice released a statement on social media that he was taking “full responsibility” for his role in a March 30th crash that happened on a Dallas highway where police say two speeding drivers in a Lamborghini SUV and a Chevrolet Corvette lost control and caused a six-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a number of people got out of a Lamborghini and Corvette and left the crash scene without providing insurance information or checking to see if anyone was hurt.

Rice’s attorney Royce West said that Rice was driving the Lamborghini SUV involved in the crash. TMZ reported that Rice owns the Corvette and leases the Lamborghini.

Rice drove the Lamborghini while Knox drove the Corvette that started the crash.

Nobody died, but four people were injured.

One victim, driving a Hyundai Accent sedan and a 4-year-old passenger suffered bodily injury to their head, neck and back, according to the police report.

A second victim, who was driving a Toyota Sienna, suffered bodily injury to his head and torso causing him pain. A passenger in the vehicle suffered bodily injury to her head, neck, shoulders, torso, hip and foot, causing her pain, according to the police report.

A third victim, driving an Infiniti QX60 suffered injury and pain to her upper back and neck. A 3-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered injury to the stomach area, causing him pain.

A fourth victim, driving a Lexus RX350 suffered serious bodily injury to her face, head and lower right leg. The victim said she “will be rendered to a life of limited mobility and brain fog etc., due to the combination of physical injuries with the internal injuries to her head,” the police report says.

All of the charges that Rice and Knox are facing are felonies.

Collision involving injury carries a penalty of imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for not more than five years or confinement in the county jail for not more than one year, a fine not to exceed $5,000 or both.

Collision involving serious bodily injury — a third-degree felony — carries a punishment of imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice of not more than 10 years or less than 2 years. Aggravated assault — a second-degree felony — is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

