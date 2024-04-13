Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was driving 119 mph before Dallas crash, affidavit says

DALLAS - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was reportedly traveling 119 miles per hour in a Lamborghini moments before a chain reaction crash in Dallas.

The new information surfaced in an arrest affidavit one day after Rice turned himself in.

Police say the driver of the second car that caused the crash, SMU cornerback Teddy Knox, turned himself in Friday.

The affidavit describes the vehicles made multiple aggressive maneuvers, through dense traffic, before the chain reaction crash.

Both drivers, who police say were speeding before causing the chain reaction crash along North Central Expressway last month, have now turned themselves in.

Rice was booked in Thursday, and Knox was booked in Friday.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 says the Lamborghini SUV Rice was driving was traveling 119 miles per hour seconds before the collision, while the Corvette Knox was driving was traveling 116 mph, but slowed to 91 about a second before the crash.

The speed limit on that stretch of the expressway is 70 mph.

Marc Lenahan is representing one of the victims. He said, in his quarter century practicing law, he didn't expect to be surprised by details, but "I was wrong. 119 mph & 116 mph is completely shocking for that highway on the evening before Easter."

TMZ Sports obtained photos from that day that showed everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette as they walked away from the scene, despite there being people injured in the other vehicles.

Rice has not spoken on camera since the crash, but his attorney, Royce West, said he plans to make things right.

"He's going to do everything in his power to bring their life back to as normal as possible, in terms of injury, in terms of property damage," West said previously. "He'll make sure he's responsible for helping get through that part of this."

Multiple people were injured in the crash, with one seriously injured, according to the affidavit.

That driver needed "multiple stitches" and had "significant post-concussion symptoms."

The affidavit said she'll be "...rendered to a life of limited mobility and sight, for an undetermined, extended period of time."

Both Rice and Knox are charged with aggravated assault and collision causing serious bodily injury, among other charges.

FOX 4 spoke to George Milner, a defense attorney not involved in the case, earlier this week.

"The fact that they filed eight felony warrants is unusual. That to me, as a lawyer with three decades doing this, that sends a message. I would interpret that as DPD is going to take a hardline stance on this," Milner said.

The affidavit says both Rice and Knox failed to check on those other people as they left on foot.

It notes Rice did meet with detectives, but it doesn't say whether Rice offered any explanation for why he left the scene.

The Chiefs have not commented on Rice's status. SMU football has said Knox is suspended.