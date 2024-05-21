Chiefs WR Rashee Rice could avoid charges for alleged nightclub assault

The arrival of wide receiver Rashee Rice to the start of the Kansas City Chiefs’ organized team activities on Monday surprised many of the team’s fans. His off-the-field issues have dominated headlines during Kansas City’s offseason, and the uncertainty surrounding his status for the season was a concern as the Chiefs ramped up their offseason training.

Rice is a suspect in an alleged assault on May 6 at a Dallas nightclub. According to ESPN’s Adam Teicher’s email correspondence with Dallas police: “The reporting party has signed an affidavit of non-prosecution. The investigation is ongoing.”

Kansas City’s second-year receiver still isn’t out of the woods, as he is facing eight felony charges in a six-car crash in Dallas on March 30.

Under the league’s code of conduct, Rice is likely facing a suspension for his involvement in the offseason issues. He can continue working out with the team in OTAs until told otherwise.

The former SMU standout had an impactful rookie season in 2023 and was clutch in the postseason run to Super Bowl LVIII. In the wild-card victory over the Miami Dolphins, Rice set a single-game rookie postseason record with eight catches for 130 yards.

The Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy to join their receiving corps during the first round of the NFL draft in April.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire