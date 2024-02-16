Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman reflects on trade to Kansas City, final drive of Super Bowl LVIII

The legacy of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes era was further solidified following their Super Bowl LVIII victory. Mahomes is the group’s star, but he’s always managed to get the most out of his offensive weapons, including his game-winning touchdown target Mecole Hardman.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. sat down with Hardman while he filled in working for Raising Cane’s in Kansas City earlier this week. The three-time Super Bowl champion reflected on the midseason trade from the New York Jets back to Kansas City and the team’s mindset late in Super Bowl LVIII.

“Guys welcomed me with open arms,” Hardman explained. “I came back to a system that I was very familiar with, you know, that knew the plays already. So, it didn’t take me long to get plugged back into the system. I didn’t come with no expectations of trying to be the guy or whatever; just wanted to play a role and help when I could.”

Hardman, who served a stint on injured reserve shortly after rejoining the Chiefs, was ready for his big moment late against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Just winning the game, as an offense, we knew what we needed to win the game that was to score,” said Hardman. “So that’s the mindset, focused too after they kicked the field goal, but we were locked in. laser focus and just trying to complete the assignment at hand.”

Teammate L’Jarius Sneed joined Hardman at Raising Cane’s greeting fans as he commented on his day at the restaurant.

“Everyone today has been so welcoming, and it’s great to see our fans who have supported us from the beginning,” Hardman said. “My go-to order is a Caniac Combo, and I sometimes get a Box Combo on the side – I get hungry.”

