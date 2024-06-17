Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s hometown honored him with a monument

The honors and accolades from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory continue to stack up. Players and coaches have returned to their hometowns and been praised for the latest championship with various events and tributes.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, now a three-time Super Bowl champion, was recently honored by his hometown of Bowman, Georgia, with a nine-foot-tall granite monument. The impressive structure features a photo of Hardman from his college days at the University of Georgia with an inscription: “From the Granite Bowl to the Super Bowl.”

Hardman was the hero in Super Bowl LVIII, securing the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mecole Hardman’s hometown unveiled a nine-foot tall granite tribute piece, recognizing his success with the Georgia Bulldogs and Kansas City Chiefs 🙌 📸: @mecolehardman4 on IG pic.twitter.com/SezMF8p4d4 — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) June 16, 2024

After returning to Kansas City midseason last year, Hardman tallied 14 catches for 118 yards in six regular-season games and had five receptions for 62 yards in four postseason games.

Hardman shared an Instagram photo showing how he is immortalized in his hometown. The Chiefs and Hardman recently agreed on a one-year deal to return for a shot at a threepeat of titles. The bottom inscription on the monument says “3 Time Super Bowl Champion,” and that could be in store for an upgrade around this time next year.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire