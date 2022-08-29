Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling cleared from NFL’s concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn’t practice late last week ahead of the team’s preseason Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Valdes-Scantling ultimately didn’t play in the game against his former team, but nobody knew why he was held out of practice and the game. It was later revealed by Chiefs HC Andy Reid that Valdes-Scantling had been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a head injury occurred during practice.

“Yeah, he’s okay,” Reid said after the game. “He banged his head, so he was in the concussion protocol. He’s alright.”

Speaking to media members on Monday, Valdes-Scantling revealed that he’s since cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope summarized his comments here:

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling said he is through the concussion protocol and practiced Sunday. He said he will be ready for Week 1's game against the Arizona Cardinals. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 29, 2022

Valdes-Scantling was able to practice with the team on Sunday and he’ll be able to participate in full from here on out. The Chiefs are dealing with some bumps and bruises at the wide receiver position after training camp and the preseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been dealing with some knee soreness and didn’t practice or play in preseason Week 3. The team expects him back for Week 1, but that remains to be seen. In any event, it’s good to see that Valdes-Scantling is back at practice.

As for other injuries the Chiefs are dealing with, there wasn’t a big update from Monday’s media availability. There’s still no word on whether rookie CB Trent McDuffie, who left the field to be evaluated for a concussion in preseason Week 3, has cleared the NFL’s protocol. We’ll likely hear more in the coming days with Andy Reid scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday and Brett Veach on Wednesday.

