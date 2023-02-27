Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling recruiting former Packers teammate Allen Lazard

Not a full week after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was asking the important questions.

“When do we start recruiting players to come win another championship,” Valdes-Scantling pondered on Twitter.

Well, he eventually answered his own question.

Over the weekend, Valdes-Scantling came across a tweet from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz regarding his former teammate with the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard. The tweet featured a quote from an NFL executive and suggested Lazard was due for a payday after notching the best season of his career.

Valdes-Scantling tweeted in support of his former teammate and he also dropped a not-so-subtle hint about where he should come to play in free agency.

“Pay the man,” Valdes-Scantling exclaimed. “Happy whatever way it go for you. But also come to KC.”

Judging by Lazard’s response, the idea might have crossed his mind, especially after seeing Valdes-Scantling win a ring in Super Bowl LVII.

👀 — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) February 25, 2023

As for Lazard’s fit in Kansas City, he could be an option should the team be unable to retain JuJu Smith-Schuster. The 6-5 and 227-pound receiver can do a lot of the same dirty work in the middle of the field that Smith-Schuster did this season to take some pressure off of Travis Kelce. He’s also an absolute bully as a blocker, which you know will catch the attention of Andy Reid.

As mentioned earlier, Lazard is coming off a career year with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns in Green Bay. Over The Cap currently projects he’ll earn a contract with a $10.8 million-per-year average, but it’s possible he could be enticed by an incentive-laden contract similar to the one that Smith-Schuster signed a season ago.

More News!

Everything Kansas City Chiefs fans need to know about 2023 NFL Scouting Combine These 50 Chiefs players are under contract for 2023 NFL season Chiefs Check-in: A familiar face earns Chiefs' offensive coordinator job

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire