Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney suffers ankle injury vs. Bengals

The injury news is piling up early for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship Game matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After catching a pass late in the first quarter, WR Kadarius Toney planted his left leg and fell to the ground awkwardly. He’d hobble to the sideline following the play, where he’d speak with a few different members of the training staff. He spent the remainder of the drive in the blue medical tent before eventually leaving the field and heading to the locker room.

The team eventually ruled Toney questionable to return with an ankle injury.

WR Kadarius Toney is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/qoBUBLitF6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

We’ll find out if Toney can eventually return to the field. He’s been targeted twice, including a near-touchdown in the first quarter. So far he has just one reception for nine yards.

