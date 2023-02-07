Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says he’s ‘definitely playing’ in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get good injury news ahead of Super Bowl LVII. First CB L’Jarius Sneed confirmed he’d cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Now, there’s potentially some good news on the offensive side of the ball.

Midseason trade acquisition, Kadarius Toney, suffered an ankle injury during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, playing just four offensive snaps before leaving the game. He sat out practice all last week with the injury, though Andy Reid said he was improving and had participated in walkthroughs.

During Super Bowl opening night on Monday, Toney told USA TODAY Sports reporter Tyler Dragon that he was “definitely playing” in Super Bowl LVII.

Kadarius Toney told me he’s “definitely” playing on Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury in the AFC championship game. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) February 7, 2023

Whether Toney is 100% healthy remains to be seen, but it at least sounds like he’s going to try and play through whatever type of ankle injury he might have suffered in the AFC title game. Monitor his practice status during the course of the week to gain a better understanding of just how healthy he actually might be.

Toney has just 21 touches on the season for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. He’s emerged as one of the team’s primary weapons on designed touches in the absence of Mecole Hardman. A healthy Toney could prove advantageous in slowing down an aggressive Eagles defense in Super Bowl LVII.

