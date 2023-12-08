Chiefs WR Justyn Ross reportedly set to return from NFL suspension a month after arrest

Ross will be required to pay back the money he earned while on the commissioner's exempt list

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is coming off of the the Commissioner Exempt List. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross will return to the team Monday after missing the last five games on the commissioner's exempt list, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday

After Ross missed five games on the list, the NFL is now reportedly suspending him six regular season games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. He will be required to pay back all six games checks he earned with the designation.

The 23-year-old landed the designation as a form of paid leave after he was arrested on two misdemeanors of domestic battery and criminal damage in October. The criminal damage charge was upgraded to a felony last month and he pleaded not guilty.

Ross was granted a diversion in the case on Nov. 27, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said. In a diversion, legal proceedings can be interrupted for multiple reasons. Typically, as a result of a deal between defendant and the prosecutor that allows the charges to be dismissed.

His arrest stemmed from an alleged altercation his then-girlfriend at an apartment complex on Oct. 23. Ross told police that he found out she was cheating on him, leading him to kick her out, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman claimed Ross became upset by something he saw on her phone.

Police documents show that she alleged Ross pushed her to the floor and threw things at her. The police report lists damages to a laptop, cellphone, jewelry, car key and a scratched Mercedes-Benz.

Ross went undrafted in 2022 out Clemson and missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He was a preseason favorite, scoring in his first preseason game this fall. It seemed like the next chapter in a comeback story when Ross made the 53-man roster after his impressive showing in training camp.