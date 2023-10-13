Chiefs WR Justin Watson injured in Week 6 tilt vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without wide receiver Justin Watson for the remainder of their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The veteran pass catcher was shaken up after being targeted early in the fourth quarter on Thursday night and appeared to be in pain after seeing a pass from Patrick Mahomes slip through his hands deep downfield.

Justin Watson holding his hand after the dive for the catch. Not headed to blue tent. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 13, 2023

Watson has been an instrumental figure in the Chiefs’ offense in recent weeks as Mahomes and his receivers get on the same page through the early portion of their schedule.

One of the reigning MVP’s top targets, Watson has proven to be a steady, if not spectacular presence in Andy Reid’s passing game, and has made some highlight-reel catches through Kansas City’s first five games. His absence could affect the Chiefs’ ability to score points in crunch time and would be a major blow to Kansas City’s offensive depth heading into the meat of the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire